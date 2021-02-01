Michigan adds 2,066 cases, 8 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,066 new cases of the coronavirus and eight deaths on Monday, including cases from Sunday.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan to 561,307 and deaths to 14,609 since the virus was first detected in March, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases was 1,033 each day.

The state recorded 12,535 new cases and 487 deaths last week, leveling from 16,452 new cases and 430 deaths the week prior.

At the end of November, the state established the weekly record of 50,892 cases. The weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

Data on hospitalizations, testing and new cases all trended in hopeful directions last week as the state appears to be moving past a second wave that hit in late November. The percentage of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results dropped to 6.2%, down from 6.7% the week before.

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars in Michigan resumed on Monday, 75 days after it was suspended.

Under a new epidemic order that will last until Feb. 21, restaurants and bars are allowed to offer indoor dining at 25% capacity with up to 100 people, and they must close by 10 p.m. each night. Tables must also be 6 feet apart with no more than six people per table.

The latest data

During the week of Jan. 23, Michigan had the 23th-highest number of cases in the nation and the 14th-highest death rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control's COVID data tracker.

Michigan ranks 35th in the nation for most hospitalizations and 17th for most patients in intensive care units, according to Becker's Hospital Review.

In Michigan, 9.2% of hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patients, health officials said.

As of Friday, the state reported 1,447 adults hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 364 in critical care and 193 on ventilators, with ICU beds at 76% capacity, according to state data.

Across states, 46 states are seeing significate outbreaks. States with the most rapid one-week growth in cases include Virginia, Maine, Washington, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

While Arizona, Nevada, Alabama, Nevada, California and Georgia have the highest rates of hospitalizations, Midwest states including Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan are showing a slow continuous decline, according to the state's data.

Active cases remain most prevalent in Wayne County, with 65,791 cases and an additional 30,894 cases in Detroit. Oakland County has 70,447 cases and Macomb has 55,825.

The state's case tracker also noted Genesee, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Saginaw and Washtenaw counties have high case rates.

Vaccines rolled out in phases

The vaccines will be rolled out in phases.

The current phase allows for the 65 and older age group to receive a vaccine as well as front-line workers such as first responders, some state and federal workers and jail and prison staff, but many health departments and hospitals say they do not have enough vaccine to meet the demand. Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and childcare providers also are eligible for vaccinations.

Michigan ranked sixth-highest in the nation on Wednesday for the number of its vaccines administered, exceeded only by California, Texas, Florida, New York state and Pennsylvania, according to a CDC tracking site.

"This process is like a locomotive," Whitmer said in her State of the State address. "It will be cumbersome and slow in the beginning, but it will get faster and smoother as we go. I just ask for patience as our front-line workers work around the clock to get shots in arms."

According to data on Michigan's vaccine website, of 1.47 million doses shipped to the state through Thursday, 909,038 doses have been administered.

About 8% of Michigan's population has at least one dose, according to the state.

Almost 300 additional members of the Michigan National Guard are being deployed to assist in coronavirus testing and administering the vaccine. There are now more than 600 members deployed in the state.

The coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7., was first reported in Michigan on Jan. 16 and traced to retail stores in Ann Arbor.

There are 14 confirmed variant cases in Washtenaw County and six in Wayne County, MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin told The News Wednesday.

“There are likely more cases that we have not yet identified and there's possible spread of the variant that is happening right now,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive. “… This means possibly more cases overall, hospitalizations and deaths. Our current tests can identify it and our vaccines appear to work against it.

“We do not want to go backwards to slow the progress we have already made," she said.

Khaldun said the process will take several months to complete vaccinations at the current rate, but the general public should prepare to receive the vaccine by late spring.

The virus is blamed for more than 441,000 deaths and 26 million confirmed infections in the United States.

Officials are tracking at least 714 active outbreaks as of Monday, a decline from 774 outbreaks last week. Of the outbreaks, 138 were reported the second week of January, including 37 at long-term care facilities and 26 at K-12 schools.

Top categories for outbreaks continue to be manufacturing and construction sites, healthcare, retail, schools and social gatherings.

The state reported 26 additional school outbreaks on Monday, adding to a list of 76 school outbreaks.

The state considers 481,801 people recovered from the virus as of Friday.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_