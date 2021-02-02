2 women wounded in shooting while driving in Monroe County

Three women were wounded in a shooting late Monday in Monroe County, police said.

The shooting took place about 10:15 p.m. on Telegraph at Stewart in Frenchtown Township, said the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating

Police say the victims were eastbound on Stewart, at Telegraph, when a small dark vehicle pulled alongside. A man got out on the passenger side and fired shots at the woman's vehicle. Then he got back into the car and the car pulled away.

The driver, an 18-year-old Monroe woman, was shot multiple times. A 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

There were four other people in the vehicle. Two women, both 20, and two children were not hurt.

The 18-year-old woman is in critical condition. The 17-year-old was treated and released.

"Investigators are confident that this shooting was not a random event," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office and detectives from the Monroe Police Department are working the case together.