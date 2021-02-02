Michigan to launch free community college tuition program for residents 25 and older

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled Tuesday to announce the launch of Michigan's largest effort ever to pay for college for residents 25 or older who don't have a degree.

The $30 million Michigan Reconnect program will pay the cost of tuition for eligible adults who want to pursue an associate degree or skills certificate at their in-district community college or a $1,500 scholarship at more than 70 private training schools that offer certificates.

An estimated 4.1 million residents are eligible for the program, state officials say.

To qualify, students must be over the age of 25, have lived in the state for a year or longer, have a high school diploma but not a college degree.

"All Michiganders deserve a pathway to a good-paying job, whether they choose to pursue a college degree, technical certificate, or an apprenticeship,” said Whitmer, who was expected to be joined by bipartisan leaders in making the announcement at 1 p.m.. “Michigan Reconnect will connect thousands of Michiganders to good-paying jobs and connect businesses with the talent they need to thrive in their communities. I’m proud of the hard work that has gone into creating this historic new opportunity and look forward to continuing bipartisan work with lawmakers toward our goal of ensuring 60% of Michiganders will have a postsecondary degree by 2030.”

Several organizations have pledged to promote awareness of the program, including the Michigan Manufacturers Association.

“By helping workers get the training they need to thrive, businesses will have the much-needed skilled talent required to succeed,” said MMA President and CEO John Walsh. “Michigan Reconnect helps businesses across the state increase the size and quality of our workforce and serves as an incredible asset for economic mobility.”

The program builds on the state's Futures for Frontliners program, the first effort in the nation to accept 82,000 residents into a program offering free education to those who worked and provided essential services as others sheltered in place to stay safe from the COVID-19 virus.

Additionally, talent is the single most important factor in attracting and growing business in the state, said Susan Corbin, acting director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

"Michigan is facing a talent shortage across multiple industries," said Corbin. "We know that in order for Michigan to move forward, and particularly now as we talk about the governor's COVID-19 recovery plan, it's more important than ever that our residents become more educated ...This really provides the opportunity to get them going on the path of an advanced degree or certificate."

Applicants of the Michigan Reconnect program could be those who are currently working or others who have lost their job as a result of the pandemic, said Corbin.

Starting Tuesday, Michiganians can submit applications at michigan.gov/Reconnect.

