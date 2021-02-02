Alpena man arrested after two-county chase

An Alpena man led officers seeking to arrest him on a warrant on a two-county chase in northern Michigan that ended on a snowmobile trail, state police say.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Alpena post observed Jacob Kuchnicki, 23, leave a home around 2:15 p.m. Friday on the M-32 highway, get into a 2000 Chevy Blazer, then visit a Meijer.

Police tried to pull the Blazer over, but say the driver refused to stop, and the chase went north into Presque Isle County and into the village Posen.

Once in Posen, the Blazer traveled down residential streets until reaching the North Eastern State Trail, which snowmobilers use.

The pursuit continued to Polaski Road until troopers were able to stop the Blazer with a precision immobilization technique, or a PIT maneuver.

The Blazer went into a ditch, but Kuchnicki allegedly kept fleeing, now on foot. He was arrested after a brief foot chase. The arrest was aided by conservation officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Presque Isle Sheriff's Office.

Police were seeking Kuchnicki on a Nov. 28 warrant for one count each of possession of meth/ecstasy, resisting and obstructing police, and driving with a suspended license. He was given a $100,000 bond in that case.

Kuchnicki was arraigned Monday on the charges in the warrant and for his alleged actions Friday: one count each of fleeing and eluding police-third degree, possession of meth/ecstasy, resisting and obstructing the police, and driving on a suspended license.

Kuchnicki is due in court on Feb. 17 on both cases, police said.