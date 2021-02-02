UM virus cases now 34% of Washtenaw County total, officials say

Confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with the University of Michigan now account for 34% of Washtenaw County's total, school officials reported Tuesday.

"A total of 11 off-campus group living residences are under house-wide quarantine due to positive cases among residents or in-person gatherings during the stay-in-place recommendation," UM said in a statement. "Pop-up testing is being arranged for those in quarantine to test on day 5 of their 14-day quarantine period. All students are encouraged to be tested weekly using UM testing resources."

The Ann Arbor school’s stay-in-place recommendation, announced last week to stop the spread of a new virus variant found in the county, lasts through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

According to the university dashboard, UM identified 277 virus cases for the week of Jan. 24. Since Jan. 1, the university has identified 738 positive cases and administered 50,686 tests, the data show.

There have been 438 positive tests recorded in the past 14 days, according to the dashboard.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Washtenaw County reported it had 97 confirmed cases and six hospitalizations in the previous 24 hours. There were 1,076 cases reported Jan. 14-27, according to the county website.

Meanwhile, Michigan on Tuesday added 1,203 new cases and 63 deaths statewide.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan to 562,510 and deaths to 14,672 since the virus was first detected in March, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The state recorded 12,535 new cases and 487 deaths last week, leveling from 16,452 new cases and 430 deaths the previous week.