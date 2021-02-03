UP woman, 21, dies after crashing into mobile home

A 21-year-old Menominee woman died Tuesday morning after crashing into a house in Spalding Township, and police believe speed and alcohol may have factored into the crash.

The fatal crash took place just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of County Road 563 and Tower.

Michigan State Police, who are investigating, say Natalie Dombrowski was headed east on Tower, driving fast. After crossing County Road 563, police say she went off the road and hit a mobile home.

The victim was to be airlifted to a hospital, but died before she could be transported, police said.

The owner of the mobile home was there at the time, but was not hurt.