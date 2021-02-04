Man, 21, arrested in fatal Flint shooting at traffic light
James David Dickson
The Detroit News
Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night at a traffic light in Flint.
Landon Varner, 21, is in custody. Arraignment information wasn't available early Thursday.
The homicide took place just after 5 p.m. at Ballenger Highway and Sunset Drive, according to Michigan State Police.
Police say a driver pulled alongside the victim's vehicle and fired shots, striking the male driver and a passenger.
The driver died. Police did not immediately give his age. The passenger suffered minor injuries.