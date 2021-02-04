Michigan offers app that detects mobile device threats

The Detroit News

A new app is aimed at helping Michigan residents detect threats to their mobile devices, state officials announced Thursday.

The free Michigan Secure app alerts users to suspicious activity and warns them if the WiFi they try to connect to could be compromised, the state the Department of Technology, Management and Budget said in a statement.

It can also scan other Android mobile apps for potential threats and alert users before downloads, and has a database of potential threat indicators to notify residents of phone activity that matches a documented threat, according to the release.

“Our reliance on mobile devices has been met with a surge in activity by cybercriminals looking to access those devices to steal our personal information, and possibly much worse,” said Brom Stibitz, the department's director and state chief information officer. “The Michigan Secure app is a huge step towards protecting Michiganders from these criminals and giving us all some peace of mind as we use our phones and tablets.”

The app doesn't collect, store or monitor personal information, the department said.

“While the security of our mobile devices is critical, it is also important to respect people’s privacy,” Stibitz said. “Michigan Secure does not require anyone to share their personal information or mobile data. It exists for the sole purpose of detecting threats and notifying the user.”

The app is available for mobile devices running iOS 11 or higher, Android 6.0 or higher, and Chromebooks with Android Apps Support. It can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play. For more information: Michigan.gov/MichiganSecureApp.