Snow overnight Thursday will usher in frigid temperatures that will linger across state

A blast of snow is headed for much of the state later Thursday ahead of a cold front that will plunge Michigan into a deep freeze.

The most snow is forecast in the Grand Rapids area, with a winter weather advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Friday for Mason, Lake, Osceola, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Muskegon, Montcalm, Ottawa, Kent and Allegan counties. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected, the National Weather Service says, and winds may gust as high as 40 mph late Thursday night and Friday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the southeast counties of Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe from 4 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service forecasts 2-4 inches for those areas.

The heaviest snow is predicted between 7 p.m. and midnight. The snow will slow after midnight and could mix with freezing rain south of M-59, the agency says.

Presque Isle, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Alcona, Missaukee, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Gladwin and Arenac counties also are under a winter weather advisory, from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday, with 2-4 inches forecast for those northern counties.

Temperatures across the state are expected to plunge Friday, bringing frigid air and below zero wind chills in much of the state.

High winds Friday will usher in the cold front, and that cold air will stick around for much of next week, according to the weather service.

The month of February is predicted to be colder than normal for Michigan.

"It looks like we're predicting below normal temperatures, at least for the next two weeks," Megan Varcie, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in White Lake Township, said earlier this week. "It looks like weeks 3 and 4 will also be below normal."