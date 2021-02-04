Whitmer expected to 'let them play,' lift ban on contact high school sports

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce that high school contact sports can resume soon with strict safety protocols in place, according to two sources familiar with the plan.

The expected announcement comes after a weeks-long push by the parents of student athletes that has included protests, committee testimony and a Wednesday lawsuit challenging the ban on contact sports, which was scheduled to remain in place through Feb. 21.

Whitmer has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. Thursday press conference with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services leaders and is expected to provide an "update" on the epidemic order.

Details of the safety requirements were unclear, but student athlete mask use and testing potentially will be required.

Officials at the Michigan High School Athletics Association and student sports advocacy group Let Them Play said Thursday morning they had not yet been alerted to a potential change in policy.

Parents, coaches and players had voiced frustration over the continued closure of high school contact sports in recent weeks as many high schools resumed in-person learning in early January.

They argued that a pilot testing program used for football tournaments in late 2020 resulted in a low COVID-19 incidence among high school athletes.

During the program, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association, officials conducted 30,000 rapid COVID-19 tests on student athletes over the last three months and found they had a 99.8% negativity rate.

The Senate last week adopted a resolution urging the governor to consider an earlier reopening on contact sports, gaining support from Democrats when it passed through committee. The House is expected Thursday to consider a similar resolution.

Las week, Whitmer cited the state's growing number of COVID-19 variant cases in Michigan and the continued effort to reopen some schools to in-person learning by March 1 as reasons for the continued ban on in-person learning.

"Getting our kids back in class is top priority," Whitmer told WJR's Paul W. Smith last week. "Getting sports reengaged is up there as well, but top priority is getting them in school, making sure our numbers don't take a big jump and then we'll take that next step."

cmauger@detroitnews.com

eleblanc@detroitnews.com