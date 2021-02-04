Woman, 35, slain at 'Camp Lord Willing' RV park in Monroe

A 35-year-old woman died after she was shot in the face late Wednesday night in Monroe County, police said.

Michigan State Police said the fatal shooting took place about 10:20 p.m. at the Shady Creek RV and Park Resort, also known as Camp Lord Willing, at 1600 Stumpmier in Frenchtown Township.

Police say the woman was shot as she sat in a vehicle. The shooter fled on foot.

State police established a perimeter and began a search for the shooter. They found a man walking on the roadside on Steiner, north of Stumpmier. The man was covered in blood, police say.

Troopers arrested him. He's at Monroe County Jail pending possible criminal charges.

The woman was taken to Oakwood Southshore Hospital, but she died.