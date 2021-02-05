Former Detroit lawmaker lands gig lobbying for UAW in Lansing

Former Detroit lawmaker Sherry Gay-Dagnogo will begin lobbying for the United Auto Workers union in Lansing, according to a statement from the union.

Gay-Dagnogo will work as a government affairs representative with the UAW's Region 1, 1A, 1D and Local 6000 "in advancing policies for UAW members, retirees and working families," the UAW said in a statement.

Gay-Dagnogo was an outspoken member of the House Democratic caucus who left the Legislature last year due to term limits. She chaired the Detroit caucus and was a member of the Legislative Black Caucus.

“Sherry understands our members, understands the UAW and working families, and understands how Lansing works," UAW President Rory Gamble said in a statement.

Gay-Dagnogo is a former Detroit school teacher and won a seat on the Detroit school board in November. She'd been rumored in the past as a possible challenger to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, but said Friday she is not running for the position.

Gay-Dagnogo, who plans to register as a lobbyist with the state soon, said she was honored to work for the UAW.

"When the UAW weighs in on public policy it voices the power and solidarity of hundreds of thousands of members, retirees and their families," she said.

At least three other lawmakers whose terms ended in December are now operating in lobbying roles.

Republican former state Rep. Jason Sheppard registered as a lobbyist with Kelley Cawthorne while GOP former Rep. Brandt Iden became head of U.S. government affairs for sports data firm Sportradar. Democratic former state Rep. Rebekah Warren does consulting work for National Popular Vote.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com