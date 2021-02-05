Probation apartment search leads to 6 felony charges for East Lansing man

A 21-year-old Ingham County man faces six felony charges after a search of his apartment, under the terms of his probation, unearthed alleged evidence of child sexually abusive material, police said.

The Ingham County prosecutor has charged William Bergdolt, 21 of East Lansing with three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force worked the case with the Ingham County Probation Department.

Bergdolt was arraigned Tuesday at 55th District Court in East Lansing and given a $15,000 bond.