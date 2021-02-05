More snow on its way as winter weather advisory extended for southeast Mich.

A winter weather advisory for most of southeast Michigan has been extended to 7 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory has been extended for all counties in the region, except Monroe and Lenawee. Initially, it was set to expire at 10 a.m. Friday.

The agency said scattered lake effect snow showers, blowing snow and below-freezing temperatures may create hazardous travel conditions across the region.

"We extended it because we continue to see some lake effect snow showers out there and with the cold temperatures and blowing snow," said Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the weather service's office in White Lake Township. "It's going to lead to some very slippery conditions out there for travel."

Two inches of snow is possible, with the greatest probability of it landing along and north of Interstate 69.

In addition, winds traveling west and southwest at speeds of 30-40 mph may lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

A winter weather advisory is the least severe of the winter weather alerts the agency issues. A winter warning is the worst and means there's heavy snow, sleet or freezing rain that could result in not only hazardous travel, but other dangers such as downed power lines.

The weather service had issued a winter weather warning for western Michigan counties, including Allegan, Kent, Lake, Muskegon and Newaygo. The warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

Extended forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; high 21, low 10.

Sunday: Partly sunny; high 18, low 4.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; high 20, low 13.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; high 22, low 6.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; high 18, low 4.

Thursday: Partly sunny; high 17.