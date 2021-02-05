Police ID victim, say fatal shooting at Monroe RV camp 'domestic'

Police say the woman who was killed Wednesday night at an RV camp in Monroe was shot during a domestic incident.

She's been identified as Joy Dawn Boswell, 35.

Michigan State Police continue to investigate after Boswell was shot in the face around 10:20 p.m. as she sat in a vehicle at the Shady Creek RV and Park Resort, also known as Camp Lord Willing, 1600 Stumpmier in Frenchtown Township.

Boswell and the man who allegedly shot her had been staying at the camp together.

Police say the shooter fled on foot.

State police established a perimeter and began a search. They found a man walking on the roadside on Steiner, north of Stumpmier. The man was covered in blood, police say.

He's at Monroe County Jail pending possible criminal charges.