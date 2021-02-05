Police seek 2 persons of interest in Frenchtown Twp. shooting that wounded 2 teens

Authorities are looking for two men in connection with the Monday shooting of two teenage girls in Frenchtown Township, officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Kelvin Lamont Harris Jr., 28, and Austin A-Kouri Watkins, 26, are persons of interest in the case.

Harris and Watkins are both wanted on unrelated felony arrests in Monroe County, it also said. Harris is wanted on a warrant for drug charges. Watkins is wanted for absconding from probation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two men, they should call his police department or the tip line for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7572.

Police said the two men are wanted in connection with a shooting that happened at about 10:15 p.m. Monday on North Telegraph Road at Stewart Road.

The victims were in a vehicle traveling east on Stewart at Telegraph when a small dark vehicle pulled alongside, according to authorities. A man got out of the second vehicle's passenger side and fired shots at the first vehicle. He got back into the second car, which then drove away.

Police said the first vehicle's driver, an 18-year-old Monroe woman, was shot multiple times. A 17-year-old girl who was also in the car suffered minor injuries. There were four other people in the vehicle. Two women, both 20, and two children were not hurt.

The driver was last listed in critical condition while the 17-year-old was treated and released.

Harris was discharged from prison in June after serving two years for a drug charge conviction, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. In addition, he has a previous conviction for assault.

Watkins absconded from probation in January, according to the department of corrections. He pleaded no contest to drug charges and sentenced in 2019. Watkins also was convicted in 2016 on four drug offenses.

