Michigan's general public may not get COVID shots until October

Lansing — Michigan health officials outlined a detailed strategy Friday to get at least 70% of residents immunized against COVID-19, but said the plan can't be fully implemented until the state receives more doses of vaccine from the federal government.

The presentation included a timeline showing that members of the general public, those who don't belong to a special group like people over 65 or specified front-line workers, would not be vaccinated until October or November. Michigan Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun noted that the timeline could change depending on how much vaccine is available.

"I'm proud to say that we have the capacity right now to vaccinate up to 80,000 people a day in the state," Khaldun said during a media briefing. "Our biggest limitation really is the amount of vaccine coming to the state."

Next week's vaccine allocation will include 62,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 90,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said Friday. The 153,300 doses are less than a two-day supply if Michigan were to immunize 80,000 daily five days per week.

Among strategies outlined by Khaldun, the state hopes to create vaccination sites in each of Michigan emergency preparedness regions, with at least one location open 24/7.

That plan would help health officials meet the goal of no Michigan residents having to travel more than 20 minutes to get a shot.

Another goal is to administer all doses of vaccine allocated to Michigan within seven days of their arrival in the state, and Khaldun noted that Michigan has improved in the national rankings on the proportion of doses administered.

As of Friday, Michigan received 1,818,225 doses of vaccine and administered 1,127,787 doses to patients, according to state data — about 62%, a significant improvement since Jan. 7 when The Detroit News reported that 23% of doses received had become shots in arms.

"We maximize our federal allocation of vaccine that's available to us, we drawn down as much as we can and get it out to our communities and our providers," Khaldun said.

"There's no centralized place in Lansing where there's a freezer of vaccine. We're getting it out to providers so they can give shots in arms."

