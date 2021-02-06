Great Lakes water level forecast for boating season released

The Detroit News

The upper Great Lakes are likely to recede after two summers at or near record-high water levels, according to the latest six-month forecast by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The forecast, the first that encompasses peak boating months of June and July, suggests Lakes Superior, Huron, Michigan and Erie, as well as Lake St. Clair, will fall short of the record and near-record levels of the past two summers.

That would be good news for owners of erosion-wracked property along the Great Lakes, where beaches have disappeared and roads and bluff-top houses have collapsed amid eroding shorelines.

The upper Great Lakes basin fell far short of normal precipitation in January, sending lake levels plummeting compared to the same time a year ago, according to the latest hydrology report. Lakes Huron and Michigan were 10 inches lower than their levels on Feb. 5 last year. Lake Superior was 7 inches lower and Lake St. Clair was 9 inches lower than the same time last year.

Overall, the Great Lakes basin received 37% of its average precipitation in the month of January and has received 88% of its average precipitation over the past 12 months. The Lake Superior basin in particular received just 29% of normal January precipitation and has received just 79% of normal rain and snowfall over the past 12 months.