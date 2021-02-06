Michigan records 1,018 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths

Michigan on Saturday added 1,018 new cases of the coronavirus and 97 deaths.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan to 567,648 and total deaths to 14,894 since the virus was first detected in March, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The deaths announced Saturday include 82 deaths identified during a vital records review.

Michigan recorded 8,407 new cases and 293 deaths this week.

Last week it recorded 12,535 new cases and 487 deaths, leveling from 16,452 new cases and 430 deaths the week prior.

At the end of November, the state established the weekly record of 50,892 cases. The weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

On Friday, Michigan health officials outlined a detailed strategy to get at least 70% of residents immunized against COVID-19, but said the plan can't be fully implemented until the state receives more doses of vaccine from the federal government.

The presentation included a timeline showing that members of the public, those who don't belong to a special group like people over 65 or specified front-line workers, would not be vaccinated until October or November. Michigan Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun noted that the timeline could change depending on how much vaccine is available.

Data on hospitalizations, testing and new cases all trended in hopeful directions last week as the state appears to be moving past a second wave that hit in late November. The proportion of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results dropped to 6.2%, down from 6.7% the week before.

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars in Michigan resumed on Monday, 75 days after it was suspended.

Under a new epidemic order that will last until Feb. 21, restaurants and bars are allowed to offer indoor dining at 25% capacity with up to 100 people, and they must close by 10 p.m. each day. Tables must also be 6 feet apart with no more than six people per table.

