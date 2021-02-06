Police seeking information on Detroit road rage incident

A man fired nonfatal gunshots at another man early Saturday in what Detroit police are calling a road rage incident.

The incident occurred after the suspect, who was driving a gold or tan Chevy Impala, cut off a man who was driving a Dodge Charger around 2 a.m. Saturday at the northbound Southfield Freeway service drive at Puritan Avenue.

Both men got out of their vehicles and the male driving the Impala fired shots that hit the 29-year-old victim and then fled. The victim drove himself to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Detroit police described the suspect, who is still at large, as a thin Black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a dark complexion, braids and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a red and black-shirt and tan pants.

Detroit police are asking for anyone with information regarding the case to call 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.