Texas man charged in fatal shooting at Monroe RV camp

The Detroit News

A 28-year-old Texas man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Joy Dawn Boswell at a Monroe RV camp on Wednesday night.

Austin Taylor Lucas of Plano, Texas, was arraigned Saturday in the 1st District Court of Monroe County on one count of open murder and one count of felony firearms, according to a report from the Monroe post of the Michigan State Police.

Lucas was denied bond and will remain at the Monroe County Jail.

Boswell, 35, was shot in the face around 10:20 p.m. as she sat in a vehicle at the Shady Creek RV and Park Resort, also known as Camp Lord Willing, 1600 Stumpmier in Frenchtown Township.

State police said Boswell and the man who allegedly shot her had been staying at the camp together. Police found a man covered in blood walking on the roadside on Steiner, north of Stumpmier, and arrested him.

State police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Sgt. Mike Peterson at 734-242-3500