Washtenaw wipes prisoner jail debt from 2013-20, ending 'financial burden of incarceration'

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office announced this week that outstanding jail debts from between 2013 and 2020 will be forgiven, ending what the sheriff called "an absurd cycle" that can trail an inmate even after release.

Under the State Correctional Facility Reimbursement Act, sheriffs can recover any debt incurred while inmates are incarcerated in Washtenaw County Jail. Inmates who are lodged in the jail receive a set of free items that are intended to help meet their basic needs. Additional supplies and services can be bought at the commissary, but without the ability to pay at that time, they incur a debt.

During a recent review of the debt owed since 2013, corrections staff identified 31,614 inmates with a total debt of $509,888.

After relieving the burden of their debts, the jail said behavior among inmates has improved and they are less reluctant to seek basic services like seeing the doctor or dentist.

If a family member of an inmate deposits money into an account the amount deposited is seized and allocated toward the debt.

"This discourages families from financially supporting their incarcerated loved ones

and in some cases is a barrier to family involvement and reunification," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry L. Clayton said historically, the department has not aggressively pursued nonpayment of debts through creditors, but the debt can add stress in their day-to-day lives once they are released.

"Our decision to eliminate this debt reflects our understanding of the stress and financial burden of incarceration,” Clayton said in the release. "We know that as people leave our jail in hope of positioning themselves to be successful upon returning home, the burden of jail debt is an added negative factor that can undermine their attempt at reintegration and feed the cycle of incarceration.

"We also know that incarceration can seriously compromise a person’s ability to generate income, leading to even more debt. It’s this absurd cycle, along with reincarceration, that we are focused on,” he said.

Clayton said the office has previously taken steps to reduce costs and negotiated the reduced fee

Initial fees for phone calls were a $4.25 connection fee, local call rates at 25 cents per minute and non-local calls were 30 cents per minute.

The 2019 contract eliminated connection fees entirely, and charged 21 cents per minute.

In the first two months of the pandemic, the jail provided two free 15-minute calls per week.

The office also is exploring changes to services with a breakdown of existing debt owed since 2013:

Barber – $15, with 17,198 inmates totaling $291,318

Copies of paperwork – 10 cents per copy with 26 inmates totaling $67

Dentist – $10 (Normal dental visit. Emergency care is provided separately.), with 311 inmates totaling $4,633

Doctor – $10 (Normal doctor visit. Emergency care separate.) with 998 inmates totaling $17,398

Medical slips – 50 cents per dose, with 4,583 inmates totaling $64,867

Nurse visits – $3, with 1,622 inmates totalling $10,718

Intake kits (items individuals receive above and beyond standard issued items), at $3.30 for hygiene kits and $2.30 for stationery kits, with 3,231 inmates totaling $25,594

State booking fees – $12

