Woman, 77, dies in house fire in Tuscola County

A 77-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon in a house fire in the Thumb area of Michigan, police said.

Michigan State Police say the fatal fire was reported about 2:20 p.m. Saturday, on the 5000 block of Waterman, off Higgins, in Vassar Township.

By the time "multiple" fire departments arrived, the home was "fully engulfed" in flames, police said.

At the scene, troopers were told a woman from the home was not accounted for. Firefighters went in and were able to pull her out of the house, but she died at the scene.

Firefighters from Vassar, Richville, Caro, Marville, Millington and Arbela fire departments were on hand at the scene.

The fire is still under investigation. Authorities do not yet know its cause.