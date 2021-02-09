Hillsdale County man, 67, collapses, dies outside car wash

A 67-year-old man, out for a walk early Monday morning, collapsed and died outside a Hillsdale County car wash, police said.

Michigan State Police say foul play is not suspected in the man's death.

At about 6:30 a.m. Monday police were called to a sidewalk by the Rainbow Mist Car Wash. That's on Hillsdale Street, south of Main, in North Adams.

Police say the man had just left a convenience store.

Monday's temperature was between 6 and 14 degrees in Hillsdale, according to Accuweather.