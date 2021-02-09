Michigan doctor accused of negligence, sexual advances loses license for a year

The Detroit News

A mid-Michigan doctor has lost his license amid accusations of negligence, incompetence and making sexual advances toward patients, state officials announced Tuesday.

On Feb. 2, the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery’s Disciplinary Subcommittee approved a consent order and stipulation that resolved a June 2020 complaint against Dr. Raymond Allard. The action led to a one-year suspension of the orthopedic surgeon’s license and a $10,500 fine.

“Michiganders who seek medical care from a doctor expect professionalism and an expert opinion on health issues,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “We have rules in place to ensure the health care provided by doctors meets certain standards, and when that expectation is not met, action must be taken.”

Allard, 70, also had received previous disciplinary action. In August 2019, investigators issued a final order that Allard violated sections of the public health code "for failing to meet the standard of care in performing orthopedic surgery, resulting in high infection rates among patients, and failing to diagnose and treat infections, properly maintain patient charts, and interact professionally with patients and staff," officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Allard had limits on his license that required on-site supervision until he completed a competency assessment and a boundaries course as well as had a satisfactory psychiatric evaluation, according to the release. He also was placed on probation and ordered to pay a fine.

In June, the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs summarily suspended Allard’s license and filed a complaint alleging multiple violations of the public health code violations, including:

Failing to release medical records to a patient

Failing to comply with the August 2019 order

Providing confidential patient information to another individual

Bizarre behavior exhibited and inappropriate conduct and sexual advances toward patients

To reinstate his license, Allard must complete professional assessments through the Center for Personalized Education for Professionals.