Person of interest in Frenchtown Twp. shooting turns self in, 1 still at-large

One of two men sought in connection with a shooting last week of two teen girls in Frenchtown Township has turned himself in to authorities, officials said.

Austin A-Kouri Watkins, 26, turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Monday, they said.

A second person of interest in the shooting, Kelvin Lamont Harris Jr., 28, remains at-large.

Police said the two men are wanted in connection with a shooting that happened at about 10:15 p.m. Feb. 1 on North Telegraph Road at Stewart Road.

The victims were in a vehicle traveling east on Stewart at Telegraph when a small dark vehicle pulled alongside, according to authorities. A man got out of the second vehicle's passenger side and fired shots at the first vehicle. He got back into the second car, which then drove away.

Police said the first vehicle's driver, an 18-year-old Monroe woman, was shot multiple times. A 17-year-old girl who was also in the car suffered minor injuries. There were four other people in the vehicle. Two women, both 20, and two children were not hurt.

The driver was critically wounded while the 17-year-old was treated and released.

On Friday, the county sheriff's office said Harris and Watkins were persons of interest in the shooting.

Harris and Watkins are both wanted on unrelated felony arrests in Monroe County, according to the sheriff's office. Harris is wanted on a warrant for drug charges. Watkins was wanted for absconding from probation.

Harris was discharged from prison in June after serving two years for a drug charge conviction, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. In addition, he has a previous conviction for assault.

Watkins absconded from probation in January, according to the department of corrections. He pleaded no contest to drug charges and sentenced in 2019. Watkins also was convicted in 2016 on four drug offenses.

Anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts should call police or the tip line for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7572.

