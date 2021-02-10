Couple in their 60s missing from Kalamazoo-area home

Associated Press

Portage, Mich. – Police checking on a Kalamazoo-area man who didn’t report to work put yellow tape around the property and brought shovels to the backyard.

Gary and Laura Johnson, both in their mid-60s, were not at their Portage home. Officers found “signs of violence,” according to the public safety department.

“Our concern is the welfare of the Johnsons,” Director Nick Armold said. “We don’t have a rational explanation as to why they are not home and that’s really concerning right now.”

Police arrived at the home Tuesday and remained there Wednesday morning, WWMT-TV reported.

Armold declined to discuss what was found in the house or the activity with shovels. One vehicle was found there while another was discovered at a different location.

“We’re attempting to get a hold of any family we can find,” Armold said.