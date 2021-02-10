Former Flint insurance agent pleads guilty to fraud

A former Flint insurance agent pleaded guilty Wednesday to insurance fraud, state officials announced Wednesday.

Dillen Leonard appeared in Genesee County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to four counts of insurance fraud, a four-year felony, as well as one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

"Leonard sold or offered customers fraudulent certificates of insurance that appeared to be legitimate and knew that his clients were presenting the documents to the Secretary of State as insurance in order to apply for or renew their vehicle registrations," officials wrote.

The 25-year-old sold at least 29 fraudulent certificates in July 2016, according to the release.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services referred the case to the Attorney General’s Office after receiving complaints and investigating.

“This is an excellent example of an individual attempting to manipulate our regulated insurance system to his advantage, and the serious legal consequences that result when our laws are broken,” state Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Department of Insurance and Financial Services director Anita Fox added: “Auto insurance fraud leads to increased costs for every driver, which is why DIFS and the Attorney General are committed to investigating and prosecuting these cases."

Leonard is scheduled to be sentenced on March 19.