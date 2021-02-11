Whitmer officials to present 2022 budget to Legislature

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration will present its budget proposal for fiscal year 2022 to the state Legislature on Thursday, even as the Democratic governor and Republican-led Legislature remain in a standoff over the allocation of supplemental federal money.

Last year's signed state budget weighed in at about $62.8 billion but billions more have since been added thanks to federal COVID-19 relief dollars that have been funneled into the state.

The state's budget outlook has improved thanks to the federal aid.

Budget experts in June projected a $3 billion budget hole for fiscal year 2021, which started in October. But those fears dissolved as tax revenue and federal aid began to stream into the state during the pandemic.

Michigan's tax revenue for fiscal year 2021 is coming in $1.2 billion higher than was predicted in August, but still about $505 million lower than last year's revenue, state state finance officials reported last month during the Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference.

As books close on the 2020 fiscal year, the state expects to have a $3.7 billion balance left over, with a $2.5 billion surplus in the General Fund and $1.2 billion cushion in the School Aid Fund, according to a Senate Fiscal Agency report.

GOP lawmakers have acknowledged the improved outlook with caution, noting unsustainable federal stimulus money has made the state's budget outlook appear more "rosy" than the reality.

Whitmer's administration is expected to present a budget Thursday that includes a request for $120 million for the Michigan Reconnect program, which provides free tuition for associate degrees for resident over the age of 25. It would quadruple the current-year funding.

She also will recommend doubling spending to $60 million for the Futures for Frontliners program, which offers free community college education for Michigan residents who provided essential services during the pandemic.

Whitmer also is expected to request $25 million for the autonomous vehicle program Mobility Futures Initiative, $15 million for the employer-based training program Going Pro, $3 million for apprenticeship programs in construction and building trades and $1 million for Focus: HOPE for workforce and youth development.

The governor's budget proposal also is likely to include funding for road and infrastructure improvements, money that should be available through a plan to borrow up to $3.5 billion over the next four years.

In the fall, the state closed on an $800 million bond issue as one of the first installments of the $3.5 billion plan. The $3.5 billion in bonds is expected to cost about $5.2 billion if repaid through $206.6 million annual debt service payments over 25 years.

In her January State of the State address, Whitmer also named as priorities weighted funding allocations to K-12 schools.

Staff writer Kim Kozlowski contributed.