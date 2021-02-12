Metro Detroit police have new approach with mentally ill suspects

A growing number of law enforcement agencies are hiring behavioral health specialists to help defuse volatile police runs, steer the mentally ill to treatment instead of jail as well as counsel cops who are dealing with the pressures of the job.

Although the problems that often surface when officers interact with the mentally ill are not new, the issue was brought into focus recently because of citizens suffering from pandemic-related stresses and calls for police reform that were sparked by controversial officer-involved killings.

"Police have been complaining for years about the lack of resources for mental health treatment, but for the longest time, our complaints have fallen on deaf ears," said Robert Stevenson, president of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

"But with what's happened in the past year or so with all the protests, there's now interest by politicians to start funding mental health initiatives."

People with untreated mental illnesses are 16 times more likely than other citizens to be killed during police encounters, according to a study released in September by the Treatment Advocacy Center, a nonprofit that lobbies for improving the mental health system.

"Reducing encounters between on-duty law enforcement and individuals with the most severe psychiatric diseases may represent the single most immediate, practical strategy for reducing fatal police shootings in the United States," the study concluded.

Last year, Detroit police officers fatally shot at least three mentally ill men, one of whom reportedly begged a doctor to treat him for his mental illness hours before he was killed. Another man — who was fatally shot by officers after he attacked them with a sword, according to video footage — had been arrested and taken to a mental health facility weeks earlier but was released. The third victim was a barricaded gunman who had bipolar disorder.

From 2016-18, at least five Detroit police officers were shot, three fatally, by people who were diagnosed with mental illnesses.

In Detroit and suburban communities last year, police responded to dozens of runs involving barricaded gunmen, many of them mentally ill.

While police have always struggled to deal with the mentally ill, the problem became significantly worse locally after inpatient mental health facilities like the Lafayette Clinic in Detroit and Northville Psychiatric Hospital closed in the 1990s and 2000s, Stevenson said.

"Back when John Engler was governor (1991-2003), the state started closing mental health facilities, and since then there have only been a few places in the state to take people (with mental illnesses)," Stevenson said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, who recently rolled out a program in which social workers will be deputized, said elected officials have exacerbated the problem for decades.

"What we've seen is the state and federal government walking away from their responsibilities in the mental health field, the mental health community struggling with not enough resources ... and when people go acute because they're not getting the care they need, they end up in the criminal justice system," Bouchard said.

Bouchard said under his program mental health workers will effectively become police officers.

"These aren't just social workers who jump into a car with the deputies," Bouchard said. "They'll have been through the academy, and had training on our legal duties, self-defense and firearms. Once they graduate, they'll be sworn in as reserves, or some will be part-timers.

"When they ride with our deputies, they can share clinical information and viewpoints to help them better understand these situations, and be prepared for encountering an emotionally disturbed person," Bouchard said. "And our deputies can share information with them."

Bouchard said he hopes to expand the program to hire two additional behavioral health workers.

"One would focus on things that happen outside the agency — training for deputies, how to respond to calls," Bouchard said. "The other would focus on the inside; how the men and women of the agency are dealing with things.

"The stresses of this job have only gotten worse. More police officers die of suicide than in the line of duty, so when you're talking about better mental health response, you also have to take care of your employees."

Detroit takes action

Detroit police and city officials in December announced the "Mental Health Co-Response Partnership," in which behavioral health specialists last month began working in the department's Communications Center, fielding calls from people dealing with mental or emotional problems.

As part of the partnership between the city, police department and Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, social workers are accompanying Detroit police officers on calls involving people dealing with mental illnesses or emotional problems.

"This issue is important to me since my best friend was killed by a mentally ill man," said Detroit police Chief James Craig. His friend, Randy Simmons, became the first Los Angeles Police SWAT officer to die in the line of duty after responding in 2008 to a 911 call from a mentally ill man claiming he'd killed three family members.

"Imagine if we could fix this problem — the impact it could have to public service, not just the ability to go out and handle more calls, but to help those in crisis," Craig said. "I think this program is going to be part of the solution."

Livonia police hope to adopt a similar initiative. Chief Curtis Caid was part of a panel that presented a proposal to the City Council on Jan. 25 to embed two social workers with the police department to accompany officers on calls possibly involving people with mental illnesses. The council voted to table the issue for further discussion.

"This would make social workers more of a part of the department, rather than just co-responders to situations," Caid said. "They'd work in the building with our officers, and would be able to follow up on the cases we respond to.

"For instance, if we become aware of a resident who requires medication, we may take that resident to the hospital, but having a social worker embedded will allow them to follow up on the case, make sure that individual stays on their medication, check on their family and job situation, and so many other things that the police aren't able to do."

Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said the COVID emergency has increased the need to improve how police interact with residents who have emotional problems.

"The need for a crisis support team was escalated once COVID-19 hit," she told the council. "Clearly, all the stresses, all the anxieties people were feeling and experiencing were exacerbated."

The panelists at the Livonia council meeting included chief Wayne County Circuit Judge Timothy Kenny, who stressed the need for police to integrate behavioral health specialists into their departments.

Kenny said such partnerships would be another tool for police. "It's not a car that'll go 140 mph," he told the council. "It's not a weapon. It comes in the form of expert mental health professionals who can be utilized by live police officers to ... further de-escalate the kind of encounters that police and people suffering from mental illness often have."

Case for social workers

Nanci Hambrick, a project coordinator for Wayne State University's Center for Behavioral Health and Justice, which works with police departments statewide to better serve the mentally ill, studied Livonia's police calls from April-November 2019, and said the department could benefit from having social workers on call.

Hambrick said about 70% of the people officers took to the hospital didn't need to be hospitalized.

"For example, they weren't so high on drugs they were a risk to themselves or others; they weren't injured," she said. "But there was no other alternative. This is very expensive and time-consuming for police, as well as frustrating. I think this is going to be addressed by having social workers embedded."

West Bloomfield Township police deputy chief Curt Lawson hopes to expand the role of the mental health professionals who work with his department.

"We just set up a peer support team, which is a group of officers and civilians who are specifically trained to deal with employees who might have post-traumatic stress issues, depression, alcohol abuse or other problems," he said.

"We were just talking about how to expand that program to help our residents. We go out on quite a few calls from people suffering from mental illness, and we're looking at how we can create teams of officers and mental health professionals to respond to those calls.

"We're not there yet, but we're going down that road. I think all police departments are headed in that direction. That's the future."

Livonia police officials say they modeled their proposal after a program adopted by Battle Creek's police department. That program started eight years ago, Battle Creek police Lt. Steve Bush said.

"It started with the understanding that law enforcement does a good job in some areas, a decent job in other areas, but that we can't be professional in everything we do," Bush said. "So we started thinking about bringing in stakeholders from nontraditional sources."

Bush said social workers began riding with officers about five years ago. "We tried to integrate them into the police department as much as possible, and you start to develop personal relationships, rather than just getting to know someone from a meeting," he said. "That's where your team-building takes place."

Bush discussed his department's program a few hours after he said Battle Creek police officers and a social worker responded to a domestic violence scene.

"Just earlier today, there was a domestic assault — the man assaulted the woman, and she escaped the house, but three kids were still inside," the lieutenant said. "We got a hold of a social worker, and she responds to the scene with our crisis team."

The man was taken into custody and referred to counseling, and police submitted a warrant seeking assault charges against him, Bush said.

"He's still going to be held accountable for the assault, but we were able to resolve this without having to arrest him," he said. "Instead, we referred him to community mental health.

"We would've handled that differently 25 years ago. Back then, we'd have still done our best to get the kids out of the house, but instead of having a social worker there to talk to the man, we'd have probably gotten a search warrant, forced entry into the house and tried to take him into custody."

"... This (new approach) is what social workers do, so for us to think we're going to be the experts, that's not going to happen. The more directly we can involve them in this work, the better success we'll have."