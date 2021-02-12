Snow, cold to hammer Michigan this weekend

The Detroit News

Winter tightens its grip on Michigan over the weekend, with several chances for snowfall in the coming days and some of the coldest temperatures and wind chills of the season.

The National Weather Service has most of the state characterized as under a hazardous weather outlook today and Saturday, with light snow showers falling across northern, southwest and mid-Michigan. Snow could spread this evening and on Saturday across southeast Michigan.

Isolated areas of southwest Michigan, northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are under winter weather advisories today. Lake effect snow is falling in both the U.P., where up to 10 inches could fall in Schoolcraft County, with slightly lighter accumulations in Alger County, and the state's extreme southwest county Berrien, where up to 5 inches is expected. Northeast areas of the state, Presque Isle, Alpena and Alcona counties, also could see 3 to 5 inches today, with bands of heavier snow possible in the Rogers City-Mackinac Bridge corridor.

But cold will be the bigger weekend story for nearly all Michigan residents. Daytime highs are forecast in the low 20s to the upper teens Saturday and Sunday for all of lower Michigan. And Sunday night likely will see the coldest temperature readings of the week, when many areas will hit zero or below and wind chills could be in the negative teens. In southeast Michigan, Monday morning wind chill values will be 5 to 15 degrees below zero, the weather service says. Temperatures Monday will be in the teens.

Snow chances return Monday, and a system developing Tuesday "will have the potential to tap into more favorable moisture," the National Weather Service says, possibly bringing higher snow totals, though how much will depend on the exact track of the storm.