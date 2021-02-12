State police seize meth, gun, $14K cash in northern Michigan drug bust

A late January drug raid in northern Michigan's Missaukee County resulted in the arrest of one man, 28, and the seizure of more than an ounce of crystal meth and $14,000 in cash, police said.

The Jan. 27 raid, conducted by the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) and Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement (SANE), targeted a Pioneer Township man named Nathan Crane, Michigan State Police said.

Police raided Crane's home and say they seized 1.5 ounces of crystal meth, a pistol and the cash, along with "a significant number of collectible coins."

Crane was arraigned at 84th District Court in Lake City on Jan. 28 on charges of delivery of crystal meth, possession with intent to deliver crystal meth and maintaining a drug house. He was given a $100,000 bond.

On Monday, Crane was rearrested and arraigned on an additional charge: felony firearm. His bond was revoked, police said.