Up to 8 inches of snow could hit SE Michigan by Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southeast Michigan and most of the state's lower half through Tuesday, with up to 8 inches of snow expected to cause slippery driving conditions during two morning commutes.

A snowier-than-normal February in Michigan is expected to continue with a light dusting in the southern portion of the state, starting around midnight Sunday through noon Tuesday, although the heavier stuff likely will roll in Tuesday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Behnke.

We’re running a great deal through Feb. 18 for our new subscribers. Sign up here for just $1 for 6 months.

"We're looking at about 1-2 inches Sunday night and Monday morning, through the morning commute, but the snow will then diminish for much of the day Monday," Behnke said. "Then we're expecting the snow to redevelop after 6 p.m. Monday evening, and continue through the night, ending some time after 9 a.m. Tuesday."

According to the National Weather Service website: "Slippery travel is possible for the Monday morning commute with hazardous travel developing Monday evening into the Tuesday morning commute for many areas."

The weather advisory covers all of southeast Michigan except Midland and Bay counties, although Metro Detroit is expected to get the brunt of the snowfall — 5-6 inches by Tuesday morning, Behnke said. That's in addition to 1-2 inches of snowfall Sunday night into Monday.

The weather service expects totals near 3 inches in the Tri-Cities area and totals

of about 6 inches around Lake Huron to Metro Detroit and Downriver to the Ohio border before Tuesday afternoon.

"Tuesday and Wednesday, we're expecting drier conditions," he said.

Then, on Thursday, more snow and a high of 29 and low of 20.

"Still on the late week horizon is yet another low pressure system of southern stream origin that is on track to bring more snow to SE Michigan by Thursday," the weather service forecast discussion said.

Temperatures, meanwhile, are expected to stay in the teens or reach 20, with a high Monday of 19 in Detroit with a wind chill of -2 and a low of 15 and a wind chill of -1. Tuesday's high will be near 20 with a wind chill as low as -1; Tuesday night is expected to see a low of 2 before Wednesday temperatures rise to a high of 20.

Through Feb. 13, 8.3 inches of snowfall has been recorded at Metro Airport, above the average of 5.1 inches, Behnke said.

"It's been higher than average so far in February, but if you go back to Dec. 1, the snow total has been 24.3 inches at Metro Airport, which is below the average of 27.2 inches," he said. "But with the snow that's expected Monday and Tuesday, we'll surpass that average (since Dec. 1) as well."