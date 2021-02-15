Man, 37, found slain near Flint roadway

A 37-year-old man was found outside with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning in Flint, police said.

At about 1:10 a.m. Sunday the victim's body was found on the 1800 block of Chelan, Michigan State Police said. That's just south of Lapeer Road and west of South Dort Highway.

Flint police found the victim on the ground near the street. He had been shot multiple times. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

As the investigation begins, police don't yet know the circumstances prior to the shooting, and don't have a shooter description to offer.