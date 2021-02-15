Michigan adds 1,265 cases, eight deaths due to COVID-19

Michigan added 1,265 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths as a result of the virus on Monday, includingcases from Sunday.

The latest reported figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 575,489 and deaths to 15,158, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Despite the reported clusters of cases, Michigan has been experiencing a downward trend in other coronavirus data.

Last week, the state totaled 6,576 cases and 256 deaths. The week before, Michigan recorded 8,407 new cases and 293 deaths, at that time the lowest weekly case total in the previous 17 weeks.

At the end of November, the state established the weekly record of 50,892 cases. The weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

Data on hospitalizations, testing and new cases all trended in hopeful directions as well as the state appears to be moving past a second wave that hit in late November. The percentage of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results dropped to 4.5%, down from 5.7% in January.

During the week of Feb. 6, Michigan had the 23rd-highest number of cases in the nation and the 20th-highest death rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control's COVID data tracker.

State positivity has decreased to 4.5%. One region, the Upper Peninsula, is below 3% and 82 of the state's 83 counties have a positivity rate below 10%, according to the state.

Michigan ranks 37th in the nation for most hospitalizations and 16th for most patients in intensive care units, according to Becker's Hospital Review.

In Michigan, 6.3% of hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patients, a 72% decrease from the December peak, health officials said.

Vaccines rolled out in phases

As the vaccine continues to be rolled out in phases, the state said it remains committed to having 50,000 shots administered per day as supplies increase, with a goal to get 70% of the population ages 16 and older, about 5.6 million people, vaccinated "as soon as possible."

But they said the plan can't be fully implemented until the state receives more doses of vaccine from the federal government.

The current phase allows for the 65 and older age group to receive a dose of vaccine as well as front-line workers such as first responders, some state and federal workers and jail and prison staff. Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and childcare providers also are eligible for vaccinations.

According to data on Michigan's vaccine website, more than 1.5 million doses have been administered out of the just over 2 million doses shipped as of Feb. 11.

About 11.7% of Michigan's population has at least one dose, according to the state.

The virus is blamed for more than 471,000 deaths and 27 million confirmed infections in the U.S.

On Monday, the state reported 111 new outbreaks as of Thursday. Of those outbreaks, 26 are in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes or group homes and 17 are in K-12 schools.

Construction and manufacturing settings have 18 new outbreaks.

The state considers 498,495 people recovered from the virus as of Friday.