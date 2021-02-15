Monroe man, 25, dies after being stabbed in fight Sunday in Frenchtown Twp.

Frenchtown Township — A 25 year-old Monroe man is dead after being stabbed in a fight Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

Monroe County deputies were called at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the Quality Inn on North Dixie Highway near Interstate 75 for a report of a stabbing, according to authorities.

Deputies found a dead man in the parking lot and another man with wounds in the motel's lobby, they said. The wounded man was arrested and taken to a hospital to be treated for his wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed the two men had been together earlier in the evening. The two then got into a fight for unknown reasons and the victim was stabbed.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim until they notify his next of kin.

The suspect was transferred to the Monroe County Jail to await charges. Officials said they are not releasing his name until he is formally charged by the county prosecutor.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or the two men involved should call the Detective Bureau of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7530.

