Vaccine shortage prompts Beaumont Health to cancel appointments for shots

Beaumont Health announced Monday it has canceled nearly 2,000 appointments this week for people expecting their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The health system canceled 1,884 second-dose appointments scheduled for Thursday after learning on Friday of an unexpected reduction in Pfizer vaccine allocations from the state.

The hospital system said it is working to reschedule those appointments one week later on the same day, at the same time, barring the state supplies enough of the vaccine by then.

Additionally, Beaumont Health will not schedule new first dose vaccine appointments at the Beaumont Service Center until it gets more doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We are so disappointed that we had to cancel these appointments," Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said in a statement. "Our teams worked around the clock and throughout the weekend with the state to try and secure the second dose vaccine we requested. We remain committed to vaccinating patients as quickly as possible as soon as we receive our allocated doses of vaccine.”

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Lynn Sutfin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Pfizer's vaccine doses are recommended to be given three weeks apart, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the vaccine remains effective when patients receive the second dose up to six weeks after the first dose, the hospital system said.

The health system, which has administered more than 100,000 doses of vaccine, said it is prepared to administer 50,000 doses a week, but this week received about 2,200 doses.

Beaumont said it will email patients about canceled appointments and will reach out by phone to those without an email address.

Beaumont noted that patients scheduled to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the health system's Dearborn location are not affected.