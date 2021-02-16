Snowfall sets record in Detroit as area sees 10 inches in 2 days

Detroit — Snow fell all night in southeast Michigan, and the 7.2 inches of snow recorded Monday in Detroit beat a record set back in 1898 by more than two inches.

The National Weather Service says the previous snowfall record for a Feb. 15 came in 1898, when there were 5 inches of snow. The old record held for 123 years.

Over a roughly 30-hour period, spanning early Monday morning to early Tuesday, Metro Detroit saw 10 inches of snow, said Alex Manion, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

That's right in line with top-end estimates issued over the weekend.

While the heaviest of the snow has passed, a winter storm warning is still in effect until noon. Snow flurries are still falling in south Oakland County.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cold, with high temperatures expected to only reach 16 and 20 degrees, respectively. Tuesday night into Wednesday, temperatures will fall to the negative single digits, Manion said.

The next chance for snow? Thursday, when accumulation is expected, according to the weather service.

The Michigan Department of Transportation's MiDrive Map shows few incidents on Metro Detroit freeways.

In-person classes have been canceled at Wayne State University, as well as at Oakland and Eastern Michigan universities. Online work continues, Wayne State and Oakland officials tweeted. But at EMU as well as the University of Toledo all activities and classes are canceled.