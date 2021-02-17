17-year-old shot outside market in Saginaw

A 17-year-old boy was shot Monday night outside a market in Saginaw, police said.

The shooting took place about 8:40 p.m. on Van Etten St. at Cambrey, outside Cambrey Market, Michigan State Police said. That's north of Gallagher and east of South Washington.

Police say the victim argued with two people before he was shot.

While the victim's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police don't immediately have description to offer on the pair he was arguing with.