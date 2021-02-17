Frigid cold delivers punch after snow piles up across Michigan

The Detroit News

After a few days of snow, residents across Michigan have been plunged into bitter cold.

Readings early Wednesday in southeast and mid-Michigan show temperatures well below zero in many areas. Some of the coldest spots are Bad Axe (-17), Ann Arbor (-16) and Lapeer (-19). The relatively warmer spots? The city of Detroit (1), Grosse Ile (3) and Troy (4).

But sunshine in the forecast might make it look warmer, though light winds will keep it feeling frosty. The snow that fell Monday and Tuesday is helping to push temperatures lower. Wind chill levels are expected in the teens for the day, with temperatures falling again into the single digits overnight.

Snow is expected in southeast Michigan for Thursday. Accumulations are forecast to be light, in the 1 inch to 1.5 inches range, though more than 2 inches are possible in a corridor that stretches from Monroe to Detroit and up to Port Huron, according to the National Weather Service.

The good news for those who have had their fill of winter? Saturday should be quiet and a bit warmer. The cold air will be locked farther north, allowing temps to climb above freezing across lower Michigan. The not-so-good news: Widespread precipitation is forecast by the weather agency for Sunday, and the warmer temperatures mean a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain is possible. All the snow from early in the week could make for a mess on roadways, driveways and yards.