Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on Michigan's fight against COVID-19 Wednesday as the state's infection rates continue to decline after a surge late last year.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,576 new coronavirus infections last week, the lowest weekly case total since early October. The percentage of tests for the virus bringing positive results fell to 3.6%, and as of Monday, only 831 people were hospitalized with confirmed cases, less than half the total four weeks earlier.

New cases, hospitalizations and the percentage of tests with positive results have been three key metrics that Whitmer's administration has been watching to help decide when to ease or strengthen restrictions on businesses and public gatherings.

Wednesday's noon update comes as Michigan health officials work to vaccinate more residents. As of Monday, 1.6 million vaccine doses had been administrated in the state, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan currently ranks 20th among the 50 states for vaccine doses administered per population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Michigan ranks ninth for doses administered overall, according to the data.

On Monday, the Michigan health system Beaumont announced that it had learned of an unexpected and "significant reduction in" the Pfizer vaccine. The reduced amount of vaccine forced the health system to cancel 1,884 second dose appointments scheduled for Thursday.

Whitmer visited a vaccination site in Grand Rapids on Tuesday with U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, and emphasized the state's goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganians who are 16 years and older "as quickly as possible."

"While we work towards achieving the goals laid out in our vaccine strategy, I urge everyone to make a plan for how they will get their shots when they are eligible. We all have a part to play in ending this pandemic once and for all, and we must continue to mask up, socially distance, and wash our hands," Whitmer said on Tuesday.

Michigan revealed its first COVID-19 infections on March 10. Since then, the state has reported 576,264 confirmed cases, 15,177 deaths linked to the virus and 517,991 recoveries.

