Liquor commission suspends Marquette bar's license for alleged violations of COVID-19 order

A Marquette bar has had its liquor license suspended for allegedly violating state orders aimed at preventing COVID-19 transmission, officials said Wednesday.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission said it suspended the liquor license of Wooden Nickel Bar in Marquette on Feb. 10 for multiple violations, including allowing non-residential, indoor gatherings, failing to require face coverings for staff and patrons, exceeding 25% of normal seating capacity and allowing indoor dining after the 10 p.m.

The bar is located at 1751 Presque Isle in Marquette.

We're offering a great deal on new subscriptions. Sign up here to get six months for $1.

A virtual hearing on whether the suspension should continue or the imposition of other penalties is scheduled for Friday, according to the commission.

It said it has suspended the liquor licenses of 40 establishments across the state for allegedly violating the state's COVID-19 pandemic orders since September.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez