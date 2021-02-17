Monroe sheriff's office releases man held in Valentine's Day stabbing death

Monroe — A suspect in the Valentine's Day stabbing death of a Monroe man has been released from custody pending a review of the investigation by prosecutors because there is a claim of self-defense, police said.

The suspect in Sunday's homicide is not a threat to the community, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The Monroe County prosecutor will conduct a full review of the investigation, the office said.

The sheriff's office also identified the deceased man as 25-year-old Andrew Murray from Monroe. Police said he was staying at the Quality Inn on North Dixie Highway at the time of his death.

On Sunday, authorities were called to the Frenchtown Township hotel at about 11:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Murray was found dead in the parking lot, police said, and another wounded man was found in the lobby of the hotel.

Before releasing him Wednesday, authorities detained the injured man after he was treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.