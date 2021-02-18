Snow prints lead Michigan State Police to door of DUI suspect

Footprints in the snow helped police track down a northern Michigan man after he allegedly pulled away from a Valentine's Day traffic stop.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday in Bear Creek Township, on River Road near Click, police tried to pull a driver over for a "moving violation," Michigan State Police said.

Troopers activated lights and sirens, but the 1997 Jeep pulled away, they said.

An officer from the Petoskey Department of Public Safety unsuccessfully tried to stop the Jeep, then ended that pursuit.

By that point, though, an Emmet County sheriff's deputy was tracking the Jeep, too, and followed it to a home.

State troopers and the deputy sheriff followed the footprints from the Jeep to the home, and knocked on the door.

There they arrested a 50-year-old Boyne City man named Geoffrey Pasfield.

He was taken to Emmet County Jail, and on Wednesday he was arraigned on felony charges: two counts of second-degree fleeing and eluding police, two counts resisting and obstructing police, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense.

Pasfield is also being charged as a fourth-degree habitual offender, which would affect sentencing in the event of a conviction.