HUD awards $47M to Michigan public housing authorities

The Detroit News

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $47 million to 110 public housing authorities in Michigan, federal officials announced Tuesday.

The grants are provided through HUD's Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to public housing authorities to build, renovate and/or modernize the public housing in their communities in large-scale projects.

The Michigan funding includes:

Detroit Housing Commission, $10,469,402

Flint Housing Commission, $3,028,541

Lansing Housing Commission $2,343,195

Inkster Housing Commission, $2,136,080

Hamtramck Housing Commission, $1,354,138

Port Huron Housing Commission, $1,303,788

Saginaw Housing Commission, $1,301,000

Jackson Housing Commission, $1,112,268

Benton Harbor Housing Commission, $862,262

Dearborn Housing Commission, $715,385

HUD gave more than $2.7 billion in funding to nearly 2,900 public housing authorities in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.