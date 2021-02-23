HUD awards $47M to Michigan public housing authorities
The Detroit News
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $47 million to 110 public housing authorities in Michigan, federal officials announced Tuesday.
The grants are provided through HUD's Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to public housing authorities to build, renovate and/or modernize the public housing in their communities in large-scale projects.
The Michigan funding includes:
- Detroit Housing Commission, $10,469,402
- Flint Housing Commission, $3,028,541
- Lansing Housing Commission $2,343,195
- Inkster Housing Commission, $2,136,080
- Hamtramck Housing Commission, $1,354,138
- Port Huron Housing Commission, $1,303,788
- Saginaw Housing Commission, $1,301,000
- Jackson Housing Commission, $1,112,268
- Benton Harbor Housing Commission, $862,262
- Dearborn Housing Commission, $715,385
HUD gave more than $2.7 billion in funding to nearly 2,900 public housing authorities in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.