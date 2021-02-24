After 'marital dispute,' southwest Michigan man set home ablaze, police say

A 48-year-old man is jailed after allegedly setting fire to his own home in Berrien County, police said Wednesday.

Michigan State Police responded to a fire at the man's home about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday on the 3500 block of Chabot, in Hagar Township. That's east of Riverside Drive.

Police say the man had a "marital dispute" on Monday.

After firefighters from North Berrien Fire Rescue extinguished the blaze, authorities allegedly found evidence of arson.

Further investigation revealed he had allegedly talked to family members about the fire. But he also told them where he was — about a half-hour east, in Van Buren County.

Along with the Van Buren Sheriff's Office, troopers located the man and arrested him. He's at Berrien County Jail awaiting his bond hearing. Police aren't releasing his name until he's been arraigned.