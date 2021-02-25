Madison Heights man, 21, accused of stabbing in Port Huron

A Madison Heights man is accused of stabbing a St. Clair County man Wednesday in Port Huron, police said.

Officers were called at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to a hospital where a man arrived with multiple stab wounds, they said.

A witness told police they were in the 1600 block of Jay near Huron Avenue and Griswold in Port Huron when it happened.

He told officers he and the victim were arguing with a 21-year-old Port Huron man about a vehicle. During the dispute, the Port Huron man's friend, a 21-year-old Madison Heights man, stabbed the victim multiple times. He then fled and headed to his home in Metro Detroit, according to authorities.

Investigators worked with Madison Heights police officers to arrest the stabbing suspect at his home, officials said. They then took the suspect to the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center, where he awaits charges. Police said he may be charged with attempted murder.

Port Huron police also arrested the 21-year-old Port Huron man who argued with the witness and the victim. During his arrest, he fought with officers, but was subdued. He was taken to the county jail and awaits possible charges of resisting arrest and aiding and abetting a criminal, authorities said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about the incident to call Port Huron Police at (810) 987-6688.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez