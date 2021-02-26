Border agent rescues woman who fell into lake at Monroe Co. boat ramp

A U.S. Border Patrol agent Thursday rescued an elderly woman who fell into freezing water in a state game area in Monroe County, officials said.

The agent was on patrol at the boat ramp of the Pointe Moulliee State Game Area at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday when high winds caused the woman to stumble into the shallow water, they said.

He ran to the woman, got into the freezing water himself and carried her to safety, according to authorities. The woman suffered severe injuries to her head and face from the fall.

As the agent placed the woman into his vehicle, an older man who was in the vehicle attempted to exit and fell because of the high winds.

The agent secured the man in the vehicle and began administering first aid to the woman. A bystander at the boat ramp called 911 for help.

Officials said Brownstown Township police and firefighters took the woman to a hospital to be treated.

"I can’t tell you how proud I am of our agent who, without hesitation, risked his safety to enter the freezing water and saved the life of a complete stranger,” Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison said in statement.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez