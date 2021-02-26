Cadillac woman arrested outside church for meth possession

A 33-year-old Cadillac woman faces a charge of meth possession after she was arrested Tuesday while parked outside a Wexford County church.

Michigan State Police spotted the woman's vehicle outside a "place of worship" in Haring Township about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Though there were snowy, blowy conditions, and other vehicles in the area were covered in snow, this vehicle was not.

Troopers approached and found two people inside: the driver, a man from Gladwin, and Melissa Ann Gautz, 33.

Police "noticed items associated with drug use" and searched the vehicle, allegedly finding a baggie with crystal meth. They arrested Gautz and allowed the driver to leave.

Gautz was arraigned at 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count: possession of methamphetamine. She was given a personal bond, which would need to be paid only if she misses a court date.

Gautz is due in court again on March 9.