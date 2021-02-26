Man slain in Flint was shot before crashing into pole

A 30-year-old man found dead after his car crashed into a light pole early Thursday morning in Flint had been shot first, police said.

Flint police responded around 1:45 a.m. to the crash site on Minnesota near Bennett, north of Davison and west of North Franklin.

The victim, Antonio Smith, had been shot multiple times.

Michigan State Police are investigating Smith's death, but do not immediately have any shooter description to offer.